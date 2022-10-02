Trial has been scheduled for a Hunt County man, charged with a sexual assault of a child.
Jury selection is set Monday in the 196th District Court in the trial of Thomas Michael Totten of Greenville.
Totten, 62, was indicted by the Hunt County grand jury in May 2020 on one count of sexual assault of a child-continuous. He has pleaded not guilty.
The indictment alleged Totten assaulted a child on more than one occasion on or about Feb. 1, 2018.
Records indicate Totten was taken into custody by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office in the 1900 block of Joe Ramsey Boulevard on March 6, 2020 and was later released on $125,000 bond.
The Hunt County District Attorney’s Office filed multiple subpoenas this past week for witnesses expected to testify for the prosecution.
The charge is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.
