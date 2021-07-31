Trial is scheduled to begin this week for a Greenville man who is alleged to have committed multiple sexual assaults of a child
Thomas Mitchell Totten was indicted by the Hunt County grand jury in May 2020 on one count of sexual assault of a child-continuous. The indictment alleged Tottten assaulted a child on more than one occasion on or about Feb. 1, 2018.
Jury selection is scheduled Monday in the 196th District Court. The charge is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison. Totten has pleaded not guilty.
Records indicate Totten was taken into custody by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office in the 1900 block of Joe Ramsey Boulevard on March 6, 2020.
