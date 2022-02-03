Driving along many roadways in Hunt and Rockwall counties remains hazardous as of 12:15 p.m., as a layer of ice and snow remains, with temperatures hovering in the 20s.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for a chance of snow and sleet before 2 p.m. then a chance of snow, freezing rain, and sleet between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a slight chance of snow and freezing rain after 4 p.m., with a steady temperature around 24. Wind chill values between 9 and 14. North northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Total daytime snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
it is expected to be cloudy overnight with a low around 16. Wind chill values between 4 and 10. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday is forecast to be mostly sunny, with a high near 33 and wind chill values between 2 and 12.
