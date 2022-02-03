Interstate 30 still with ice

Ice and snow remain across portions of Interstate 30, including at the intersection of FM 548 in Royse City.

 Courtesy TxDOT

Driving along many roadways in Hunt and Rockwall counties remains hazardous as of 12:15 p.m., as a layer of ice and snow remains, with temperatures hovering in the 20s.

The National Weather Service forecast is calling for a chance of snow and sleet before 2 p.m. then a chance of snow, freezing rain, and sleet between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a slight chance of snow and freezing rain after 4 p.m., with a steady temperature around 24. Wind chill values between 9 and 14. North northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Total daytime snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

it is expected to be cloudy overnight with a low around 16. Wind chill values between 4 and 10. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday is forecast to be mostly sunny, with a high near 33 and wind chill values between 2 and 12.

