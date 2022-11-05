An event is scheduled Monday to help hundreds of children in Commerce enjoy a Merry Christmas.
The Thalian Culture Club is hosting a drive-thru toy drive between 5 and 7 p.m. Monday in front of City Hall, 1119 Alamo St. in downtown Commerce.
The club is seeking new and unwrapped toys, to be donated to the Commerce Lil’ Angels program.
Commerce Lil’ Angels is a non-profit organization that provides Christmas for the less fortunate children in the Commerce Independent School District.
Last year, nearly 500 children were provided for. Commerce Lil’ Angels also helps provide clothing for the children. The program is supported solely by donations from the community and funds raised through the Commerce Kiwanis Club.
Anyone donating a toy to Monday’s drive will have the chance to get a free photo with The Grinch.
Additional information about the Thalian Culture Club and the toy drive are available at www.facebook.com/profile
Additional information about the Lil’ Angels program is available at www.facebook.com/Commerce-Lil-Angels-175553435796157/?ref=page_internal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.