Hunt County was alerted to severe weather early Wednesday morning but appeared to have been spared any damage from the passing storms.
One neighboring county was not so fortunate as several homes in the McClendon-Chisholm area of Rockwall County sustained damage. There were no reports of deaths or serious injuries. The Fort Worth office of the National Weather Service dispatched a survey team Wednesday, which determined that an EF-1 tornado with winds up to 100 mph touched down. The tornado lasted about two minutes, according to the NWS.
Hunt County, however, escaped serious damage.
“We sure lucked out,” said Hunt County Emergency Management Coordinator Richard Hill. He spent much of the morning checking for damage.
Hunt County was among several counties in North Central Texas placed under severe thunderstorm warnings early Wednesday as a line of powerful and rapidly moving thunderstorms packing high winds crossed the area.
The storms also brought along a lot of needed precipitation.
Much of North-Central Texas was under a tornado watch through 7 a.m. Wednesday. No funnels were reported in the area, but shortly after 5 a.m., a line of severe thunderstorms was located between Honey Grove and Commerce, moving northeast at 55 mph.
Portions of Hunt, Hopkins, Lamar, Delta and Fannin counties were placed under severe thunderstorm warnings at 5:19 a.m. Wednesday.
“Fannin County reported 60 mph winds,” Hill said.
The warnings were cancelled about 30 minutes later.
Majors Field Airport in Greenville recorded about four inches of rain between 3:35 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, welcome precipitation for a region under extreme drought conditions.
“A weather watcher in Commerce reported they had one inch of rain,” Hill said.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management indicated Wednesday morning that it had received reports of damage from the storm. The office was working in conjunction with the McLendon-Chisholm Fire Department, Rockwall County Sheriff's Office, Rockwall County Geographic Information System, and local government officials to begin a damage assessment.
The National Weather Service had not reported any storm damage as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, although there were accounts that some homes in the Bluebonnet Ridge neighborhood of Rockwall were damaged.
No deaths or injuries were reported as a result of the weather.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.