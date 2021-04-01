There will be plenty of Easter eggs being hidden in the area, starting tonight.
• The City of Greenville Parks and Recreation Department Eggstravaganza is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday. Eggs will be scattered about the soccer fields at the Greenville SportsPark, 3603 Leo Hackney Boulevard, for the free Eggstravaganza.
• The Royse City Youth Sports Association and the Big Sky Event Hall have an Easter Egg Hunt scheduled at the facility, 7508 County Road 2582, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. The free event will include multiple hunts, based on age groups 3-17, plus an adult scavenger hunt for ages 18 and above, as well as other activities.
• The Tawakoni Public Library, 340 West State Highway 276 in Quinlan, will present a reading of an Easter story, along with Easter crafts, starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The Easter egg hunt for children 4 and under starts at 10:30 a.m., 5-7 starts at 11;30 a.m., 8-10 at 12:30 p.m., 11-13 at 1:30 p.m. and 14-17 at 2:30 p.m.
• The Celeste Volunteer Fire Department is hosting an Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Celeste Elementary School Pavilion. The event is scheduled to ask feature games, pictures and more and to continue to 4 p.m.
• The Tawakoni Volunteer Fire Department and West Tawakoni Friends of the Park have scheduled an Easter egg hunt for 2 p.m. Saturday. The free event for children 12 and under will take place at the West Tawakoni City Park. Anyone wanting to donate plastic eggs and/or individually wrapped candy can drop the items off at West Tawakoni City Hall or Tawakoni Volunteer Fire Department.
• Family Fellowship of Greenville, 401 Division Street, has Easter egg hunts scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday and for 10:10 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. Sunday, featuring special golden prize eggs. The events are free to all children through fifth grade.
• Paradise Baptist Church will be hosting Easter Egg Hunts with prizes for all age groups from babies through high school, starting promptly at 10 a.m. Sunday at Caddo Mills High School.
