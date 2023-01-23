Press Tompkins, the city of Greenville’s director of public works, was dismissed from his position last week.
City Manager Summer Spurlock would not give a reason Monday for Tompkin’s departure on Jan. 20, saying the city does not comment on personnel matters.
Tompkins, who took his position with the city in 2019, also declined comment.
Tompkins had been closely involved a number of major public works projects for the city, including implementation of the Greenville’s $50 million streets improvement project, the planned construction of a new raw waterline from Lake Tawakoni to Greenville and the planned expansion of the city’s water treatment facilities.
Tompkins also oversaw the department’s day-to-day operations, including the extension of utilities for new developments, the repair and maintenance of the city’s water distribution system and street maintenance, including attending to potholes.
