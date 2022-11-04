Last day of early voting.jpg

Today is the final chance to vote early at the Hunt County Voter Administration Office, 2217A Washington Street in downtown Greenville. Voting will be available until 7 p.m.

 Brad Kellar | Herald-Banner

More than 13,000 people have already cast early ballots in Hunt County for the Nov. 8 elections.

Polls will be open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Sample ballots are posted online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.electionsampleballots

All local county races are listed as ‘Unopposed Declared Elected” but are still on Page 2 of each ballot as required by law.

Multiple municipal entities are hosting elections, including a senior citizen tax freeze for Hunt County residents and a proposed bond issue for the Greenville Independent School District.

Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division web site at www.votetexas.gov

