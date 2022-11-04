More than 13,000 people have already cast early ballots in Hunt County for the Nov. 8 elections.
Today is the final chance to vote early at the Hunt County Voter Administration Office, 2217A Washington Street in downtown Greenville. Voting will be available until 7 p.m.
Polls will be open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Sample ballots are posted online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.electionsampleballots
All local county races are listed as ‘Unopposed Declared Elected” but are still on Page 2 of each ballot as required by law.
Multiple municipal entities are hosting elections, including a senior citizen tax freeze for Hunt County residents and a proposed bond issue for the Greenville Independent School District.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division web site at www.votetexas.gov
