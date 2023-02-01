Notice to subscribers: Because of hazardous travel conditions, Thursday's Greenville Herald-Banner will be delayed by one day. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Cloudy with freezing rain expected. Some icing possible. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.
Updated: February 1, 2023 @ 10:02 pm
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Additional ice accumulations of a glaze to one quarter inch. * WHERE...Eastern North and Central Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions will continue into Thursday morning. Roads are nearly impassible in some areas. Bridges and overpasses will remain icy. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for Texas can be found at drivetexas.org. &&
