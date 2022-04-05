The severe thunderstorms which passed through Hunt County and the rest of North Texas Monday night brought drenching rains to the region and left the county under flood warnings which are expected to stick around for a while.
Majors Field, the City of Greenville Municipal Airport, received more than four inches of rain between 9:55 p.m. Monday and 3:55 a.m. today.
The National Weather Service is continuing flood warnings for the Cowleech Fork of the Sabine River near Greenville and the South Fork of the Sabine River near Quinlan, which is impacting portions of Hunt County as well as Rockwall and Kaufman counties through Wednesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.