Hunt County is seeing a new surge in deaths attributed to the COVID-19 virus, although hospitalizations in North Texas connected to the virus continue to fall.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court is scheduled Tuesday to consider renewing the county’s COVID-19 resolution.
The commissioners intend during Tuesday’s regular session to consider the latest update to the resolution. The meeting is scheduled at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The meeting will be open to the public and will also be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Saturday that Hunt County had 5,204 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 891 probable cases and 6,062 estimated recoveries of the virus.
The number of deaths attributed to the virus in Hunt County was reported to be 176 Saturday, three more than had been reported Wednesday and six more than on May 17.
Fewer patients are in North Texas hospitals suffering from COVID-19. The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which includes Hunt County, reported 1.9 percent of their patient populations were due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday, compared to 2 percent the day before.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 35.01% of the Hunt County population 12 years and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Saturday, with 29.2% being fully vaccinated.
The state agency said 64.81% of the population 65 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and with 58.09% being fully vaccinated.
Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state is available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
Multiple other locations in Greenville and Hunt County have doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines available, with a list online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.