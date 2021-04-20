Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in south Hunt County Tuesday morning.
Sgt. Kyle Bradford with the Texas Department of Public Safety reported that at approximately 8:15 a.m. Tuesday troopers were dispatched to a major crash on State Highway 34 and Old Wagon Road in Quinlan.
“Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2013 Kia Sport was traveling northbound on State Highway 34, and a 2009 Kia Optima was turning south onto State Highway 34 from Old Wagon Road,” Bradford said. “The driver of the Optima did fail to yield the right of way to the Kia Sport and pulled directly in front of the Sport resulting in the two vehicles colliding. The driver of the Kia sport was transported to Hunt Regional with non-life threatening injuries. The driver’s two passengers were also transported to Medical City of Plano with non-life threatening injures. The driver of the Kia optima was not injured. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.”
