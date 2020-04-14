The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrests of three people Monday afternoon following the serving of an arrest warrant in the 4500 block of Morrison Street in Greenville.
Sheriff Randy Meeks issued a statement Tuesday indicating his office was contacted by the Texas Department of Public Safety regarding the warrant the agency served in the 4500 block of Morrison St. in Greenville TX.
Based upon information provided by the DPS a search warrant for narcotics was obtained and executed on the same residence. As a result of the search warrant investigators seized two ounces of methamphetamine, approximately 150 Xanax pills, a hand gun and ammunition.
Bryan Adam Morrison, 35, from Greenville was charged with two counts of Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance with a total bond of $200,000.
David Colby Gann, 28, from Greenville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon and wqas released on a bond of $10,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.
Aaron Keith Stevenson, 34, from Paris was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, was given time served and was released
“I am grateful for the continued partnership we have with the Texas Department of Public Safety and for their actions in assisting in getting these drugs off the streets,” Meeks said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.