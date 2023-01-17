Thousands take part in Austin MLK Day march

Hundreds of people gathered in Austin on Monday for an MLK Day celebration. (Ali Linan CNHI Statehouse Reporter).

AUSTIN — Thousands took part in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day March in Austin on Monday, rejoicing after a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds marched from Huston-Tillotson University, the private historically black university in east Austin, approximately 1.4 miles to the state’s Capitol. Others gathered and waited on the capitol ground’s the south lawn.

While scaffolding blocked much of the entrance to the Capitol as it is undergoing roof renovations, Joya Hayes, the Austin Area Heritage Council march coordinator, said she believed it is symbolic that the Capitol was under construction on the annual day of remembrance.

“I want you to know that our community is under construction,” Hayes said. “It is inappropriate to just give thanks on Thanksgiving, it is inappropriate to just give the gift of life on Christmas, it is inappropriate to celebrate God just on Easter Sunday, and it's just as inappropriate to celebrate our people, our struggle and fight for equality just on MLK Day. This must be a life decision that we are going to guarantee that we are heard, that we are respected and the things that need to happen to prop up our community be done.”

The morning was also filled with several speakers including local and state officials and prominent members of Austin’s Black community. Each gave speeches geared to embolden attendees to keep up MLK’s mission and fight to reach equality and justice for all.

Pastor Laurent Grosvenor, of Alpha Seventh Day Adventist Church in Austin, told the audience that it is not enough to come to an event like the march and reflect on MLK’s dream and legacy. They must also continue to build each other up and work together to bring about change.

HTU President and CEO Melva Williams said everyone should go out and be “the first one” and have a willingness to tread where no one else will.

“When you see an injustice, you go first. When you see an opportunity to build someone, you go first. When you do have the talent to create a new technology that can solve problems for the future, then you go first,” Williams said. “When you know in your heart of hearts that you have the ability to challenge the status quo, then don't wait, just imagine me standing right next to you saying you go first.”

Williams ended her speech encouraging attendees to “be bold, be brave and be ready to go first.”

“Time waits for no man and there are millions of people waiting on you,” she said. “They're waiting for your information and inspiration, waiting for your investment. They're waiting for your impact.”

