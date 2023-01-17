Thousands take part in Austin MLK Day march

AUSTIN — Thousands took part in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day March in Austin on Monday, rejoicing after a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hundreds marched from Huston-Tillotson University, the private historically black university in east Austin, approximately 1.4 miles to the state’s Capitol. Others gathered and waited on the capitol ground’s the south lawn.
While scaffolding blocked much of the entrance to the Capitol as it is undergoing roof renovations, Joya Hayes, the Austin Area Heritage Council march coordinator, said she believed it is symbolic that the Capitol was under construction on the annual day of remembrance.
The morning was also filled with several speakers including local and state officials and prominent members of Austin’s Black community. Each gave speeches geared to embolden attendees to keep up MLK’s mission and fight to reach equality and justice for all.
HTU President and CEO Melva Williams said everyone should go out and be “the first one” and have a willingness to tread where no one else will.
“When you see an injustice, you go first. When you see an opportunity to build someone, you go first. When you do have the talent to create a new technology that can solve problems for the future, then you go first,” Williams said. “When you know in your heart of hearts that you have the ability to challenge the status quo, then don't wait, just imagine me standing right next to you saying you go first.”
Williams ended her speech encouraging attendees to “be bold, be brave and be ready to go first.”
“Time waits for no man and there are millions of people waiting on you,” she said. “They're waiting for your information and inspiration, waiting for your investment. They're waiting for your impact.”
