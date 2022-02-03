As of 4:30 p.m., 1,075 customers of Farmers Electric Cooperative were still without power as the utility continued its efforts to restore power.
A total of 91 Farmers Electric Cooperative outages were reported in Rockwall County.
There was a cluster of outages near Quinlan. Fifty customers were without power north of the city. The estimated time for restoration of power was 5:22 p.m. Roughly 250 customers remained without power as of 4:40 just west of Quinlan. Many expected to regain power after 11:30 p.m.
More than 500 customers in the Commerce area also remained without power, according to the FEC website.
To check the latest on outages, go to https://s-webserv.fecelectric.com/farmersec/outagecenter/default.asp.
Eleven Quinlan area customers of Oncor remained without power. Countywide, 5,134 Oncor customers were without power, according to the company’s website.
A total of 494 customers of Texas New Mexico power company remained without power in Hunt County.
