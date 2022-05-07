The Greenville City Council will welcome back an incumbent and bring aboard a newcomer as voters made their voices heard in the May 7 municipal election.
First-term Councilman Terry Thomas will return to his District 1 seat after defeating challenger Paul Park 630-136, or 82.25%-17,75%.
In the District 2 council race, challenger Byron Taylor unseated incumbent Al Atkins by a vote of 278-119, or 70.03%-27.97%.
Thomas, who was first elected to the council during a special election in 2021, told the Herald-Banner recently that his primary reason for seeking reelection was to see a number of council initiatives through to fruition.
“We have gotten a lot of things started, we’ve ignited a spark to get the fire going and they’re a lot of projects that we’ve kicked off and that we have to see through. And I’m anxious to be part of that. They’re a lot of issues we’ve got in Greenville that need to be attended to, and I don’t want to just get started and say ‘I’m done.’ I want to see them through,” Thomas said.
Taylor has been involved in Greenville’s civic affairs since arriving here in 2005 as Hurricane Katrina evacuee. Among other things, he has led the Chamber of Commerce and Keep Greenville Beautiful. He also was a co-founder of Hunt County Public Art and Hearts for the Arts, and he’s been involved in community revitalization projects.
“In an effort for upping our game in tourism to our city to attract additional sales tax revenue to offset our property tax burden, I decided to run for office to continue that effort to make us a viable destination for regional and out-of-state visitors,” he said.
Both Thomas and Taylor told the Herald-Banner that they view crumbling infrastructure as a major challenge facing the city.
