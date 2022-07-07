As a tribute to the difference the arts can make in the lives of young people, former Royse City resident/actor, screenwriter and filmmaker Taylore Nicholl Mullins is working on a special documentary.
She and a troupe of fellow Royse City High School alumni will recreate their school's 2013 production of the musical “You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”
“I had a tough time growing up, so theatre was my foundation, and going to school to the theatre room was going home to me,” Mullins said. “With this documentary, we're hoping to bring recognition for what the arts do, because while you can have an amazing stadium, football field and athletic programs, the arts are where a lot of kids find themselves and learn to become better human beings.”
Mullins explains that the documentary will follow the reunited cast and crew from Royse City High School's 2013 production of “You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown” as they spend seven days rehearsing for the reprised performance.
“It will be interesting to see, because a lot of the people who were in that cast haven't sang a note since then,” Mullins said. “Also, even though we did it 10 years ago, our 14-, 12-, 8-year-old-selves still live inside of us, so the documentary will hopefully show people rediscovering those parts of themselves.”
Mullins hopes to have rehearsal and performance dates scheduled this week.
Tentatively labeled “Thank You, 10,” the title references it being 10 years since the original production. It is also a nod to a bit of theatre protocol, in which a stage manager might say “10 until places” (as in 10 minutes before everyone has to be in their places before the curtains open), and cast and crew are to respond with “Thank You, 10,” acknowledging that they heard the instruction.
After graduating from Royse City High School, Mullins lived in Colorado for a few years but recently returned to Hunt County and now lives in Greenville. Over the years since graduating, she has continued to pursue her passion for acting, writing and filmmaking.
Earlier this year, she co-wrote, co-directed and co-starred with Josh Auten Jr. in the feature length film “Carry On.” In the film, Mullins plays Marlow Braver, who spontaneously agrees to take an old high school friend on a road trip to Canada. While on their travels, they revisit emotional baggage from their past that has been “left unsaid.”
“Yes, I did go through a tough time growing up and Marlow is definitely dealing with some personal demons, so I'd say there are similarities, but I wouldn't say that the film is really autobiographical,” Mullins said.
“Carry On” can be seen in its entirety on Mullins' YouTube channel, listed under “Taylore Nicholl.”
Mullins is also a podcaster who regularly explores heavy topics, such as emotional trauma and mental health. But she also enjoys sharing uplifting stories about friendship and empowerment. Episodes of her podcast can be found on www.listennotes.com under “Taylore Nicholl.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.