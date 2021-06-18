What happened on a summer day between teenagers Viola Delancey and Ted Smith will never be known. The outcome, however, demonstrated the weight of being Black in America.
In 1908, Hunt County was home to more than 4,000 Blacks — many descended from enslaved people forced to move to Texas during the Civil War. How and why Ted Smith, who was about 18, came to Greenville and Texas is not clear, but his death is one of the ugliest moments in state history.
Today, as the United States observes its first official celebration of Juneteenth as a federal holiday, Americans are asked to treat the occasion as a time to celebrate the end of slavery in their country and think about the long shadow casts over their history.
Until today, this savage killing has rarely been written about in this newspaper. Mentions have been secondary at best.
As most people are well aware, racial injustice didn't simply disappear after the passing of the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments. Instead came discriminatory policies such as Jim Crow laws, often enforced by extra-judicial means. If the administration of justice did not meet their satisfaction, the mob or the resurgent and overt Ku Klux Klan would handle it.
In Hunt County, Black labor formed the backbone of the regional economy by toiling in the cotton fields. In 1900, about 10% of Hunt County's population was Black. However, Blacks may have accounted for more than 30% of the booming population in Greenville.
Greenville's civic and business leaders were not afraid to use the threat of violence to keep its Black labor force in line. Before 1908, there were two previous lynchings.
However, what happened on the morning of Tuesday, July 28, 1908, was a sobering example of how sadistic this violence could be. On that morning, a mob dragged Ted Smith out of the Hunt County jail and set him on fire as an estimated 2,500 people watched.
The predecessors of this newspaper — the Morning Herald and Evening Banner — evidently cheered this event. Unfortunately, there are no surviving editions of those newspapers, but the weekly Greenville Messenger drew its coverage from the daily accounts — as did the news services. Newspapers used terms like "brute" to describe Smith.
An unknown photographer captured the killing of Ted Smith; his charred body turned into postcards — or a calling card that showed what would happen if you crossed a line in Texas.
None of this is surprising to those at the Equal Justice Initiative, an Alabama-based institution that operates the National Memorial for Peace and Justice and The Legacy Museum. EJI is erecting monuments at the sites of those lynched across the South.
"To date, we've documented one or more racial terror lynchings in 98 Texas counties," said Jennifer Taylor, an EJI senior attorney. "So far, we've worked with community members in Travis County and Shelby County to erect historical markers, and we're in the marker process with several more, including Harris County. We've done soil collections and other events in those and other Texas counties, including Williamson, Taylor, Denton, and Tarrant."
Smith's name is among the more than 4,000 memorialized in Montgomery, Alabama. However, there are no plans to honor Smith or two other Hunt County lynching victims. Smith's execution happened with a few feet of the Hunt County Courthouse's Washington Street entrance.
"Our Community Remembrance Project works with coalitions of community residents who are interested in memorializing and raising awareness of their local area's history of racial violence by erecting historical markers, organizing soil collection ceremonies, and or planning a number of other community events aimed at public education and drawing connections between past violence and modern injustice," Taylor said.
What happened to Ted Smith was not uncommon for many lynching victims — accused of assaulting a white woman. This accusation led to the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921 and the brutal murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till in 1955.
The public spectacle of Smith's death was also familiar across Texas. In Paris and Waco, thousands watched cruel executions by fire.
"Racial terror lynchings were violent and public acts of torture that traumatized Black people throughout the country and were largely tolerated by state and federal officials," EJI writes on its website. "Lynchings in the American South were not isolated hate crimes committed by rogue vigilantes. Lynching was targeted racial violence at the core of a systematic campaign of terror perpetuated in furtherance of an unjust social order. These lynchings were terrorism."
In 1950, the evening Banner featured a recollection by then-Sheriff D.L. Hemsell, who justified the killing as not a matter of race. While he decried mob violence, Hemsell said the mob was too powerful to overcome.
On July 27, Delancey said Smith approached her, pulled a gun and raped her. Delancey, who was 17, was on her way to get the mail near her home in Clinton, an unincorporated community to the west of Greenville. After the alleged rape, she went home and told her parents. Her father, R. H. Delancey, formed a search party, then began a pursuit of Smith.
At around 3:15 p.m., Viola's brother informed law enforcement of the incident.
It seems clear that lynching Smith was R.H. Delancey's priority. So with urgency, Greenville Fire Chief John Rowsey, Greenville Marshall W. F. Norman, and Greenville Police Officer Joe Humphries headed out to capture Smith before the mob.
At 8 p.m., the officers found Smith in a home west of Greenville. They arrested him and hid out in the country as they waited until Rowsey returned with a car at 3 a.m. By 4 a.m., Smith was in a cell at the Hunt County Jail — then on the corner of Jordan and Stuart Street.
Word soon spread of Smith's arrest and R. H. Delancey and the angry searchers headed for the jail, arriving there at about 8 a.m. The mob then demanded that they be allowed to take Smith to the alleged victim to be identified, to which the officers relented. Once at the Delancey home, Viola identified Smith as her attacker, and the group, at least at that moment, agreed to let the officers take Smith back to jail.
At 9 a.m., Smith and the officers returned to the jail only to be met by a mob of about 2,000 people, who were intent on hanging Smith, according to newspaper reports.
Hunt County Judge T. D. Montrose and Hunt County Sheriff David L. Hemsell attempted to appease the crowd by saying that they could have Smith "tried, sentenced and hanged" all in one day (basically promising to find Smith guilty no matter what). Still, the unruly mob wouldn't hear any of it, and they quickly overpowered the officers and seized Smith from them at around 9:15 a.m.
The mob dragged Smith from the jail, west on Jordan Street, then they continued pulling him south down Johnson Street until he was in the square, near the southwest corner of the Hunt County Courthouse. With a noose around Smith's neck, a large number of people in the crowd shouted, "Burn him."
To the din of the crowds deafening cries for mob justice, the severely battered and bloody Smith was then doused with kerosene and set on fire. As he burned, the mob broke down wooden crates and barrels to build a pyre on top of his body.
Such was the determination of the mob to kill Smith that only two people dared express disagreement with the sadistic act.
Newspaper accounts mention that a Black man, who was present at the burning, made "some slight remark" and was horsewhipped for it. The Sulphur Springs Gazette also mentions a white pastor who raised some objection to the burning and threatened with a whipping if he persisted. The pastor was Rev. W. T. Hilton of Greenville's Central Christian Church in W. Walworth Harrison's "History of Greenville & Hunt County, Texas."
Most Texas newspapers celebrated Smith's death. To the editors at the time, there was no question Smith was guilty.
"Ted Smith, a negro, who criminally attacked Viola Delancey, 16 years old," screamed the lead sentence in the San Antonio Express account.
One dissenting voice was the St. Louis Post Dispatch. The newspaper questioned if there would be accountability for Smith's death. Greenville Mayor Joseph F. Nichols was dismissive.
"There will be no action taken by the authorities of Greenville relative to the burning of the rapist this morning," Nichols said. "The deed was committed by the negro, and the penalty of death was administered in an orderly body of citizens from the city and country. The negro was properly identified and taken from the sheriff, and the incident is closed so far as the city is concerned."
In the years to come, Greenville would embrace the Ku Klux Klan, including the Evening Banner, which often served as a conduit between KKK activities and the community.
Now, more than a century since an 18-year-old black man was burned alive in broad daylight in downtown Greenville, it can be tempting to take comfort in the fact that the atrocity was committed before anyone who is currently alive was born. However, several people are still alive now, who are old enough to have known someone who could have witnessed it, so it's not far removed from living memory as most would like to think.
For this reason, a similar tragedy, the lynching of Thomas Peddy, which happened in Jan. 11, 1885, is the subject of an upcoming memorial ceremony organized in collaboration between the Equal Justice Initiative and Greenville's Corporation for Cultural Diversity. The soil collection ceremony for Peddy was originally scheduled Jan. 11, on the 135th anniversary of the terror lynching, but COVID-19 led to a postponement.
Those interested in helping the Greenville community take steps toward also acknowledging the racial terror death of Ted Smith in 1908 are encouraged to contact the Equal Justice Initiative by email at contact_us@eji.org or by phone at 334-269-1803, or the Corporation For Cultural Diversity at 903-454-6688.
