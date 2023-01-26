AUSTIN — The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is directing an additional $48 million from the Federal Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act to homeowners and renters who need help paying energy bills, the agency announced Thursday.
Through the Texas Utility Help program, homeowners and renters can pay off past due utility bills for electricity, natural gas, propane, water and wastewater, plus get up to $2,400 in prospective payments, a news release said. All approved payments are issued directly to the utility company on the applicant’s behalf.
“The past year was hard on Texans, with rising food, housing and transportation costs and higher energy bills due to extreme heat over the summer. With the additional funds, we hope to ease some of the burden for as many renters and homeowners as possible,” said Bobby Wilkinson, TDHCA Executive Director, in a statement.
To qualify, applicants must meet the following criteria:
Household income must be at or below 150% of federal poverty income guidelines.
At least one occupant in the household must be a United States citizen or Qualified Alien.
Additionally, Texas Utility Help announced a program change that will provide assistance for future water and wastewater payments. Previously, water assistance was only available for past-due balances.
Going forward, Texas Utility Help will send a payment to the approved applicant’s water and wastewater provider as one lump sum equal to:
The applicant’s past-due balance, if any, plus
$85 per month for future water and wastewater bills, through Sept. 30, 2023
TDHCA advises anyone who qualifies for water and wastewater assistance to apply as soon as possible in order to receive the maximum possible benefit.
The total amount of future payments will depend on when an application is approved. Applications approved in January will have $765 for future bills, while those approved in March will have $595, or $85/month for seven months, the news release said.
People who applied and were approved for water bill assistance prior to the program change will receive $765 in future payments, which Texas Utility Help will send to applicable water providers this month. Applicants that fall into this category will receive an email from the program so they are aware of the credit being applied to their accounts, officials said.
To date, Texas Utility Help has distributed more than $28 million and assisted more than 13,350 households. Funding for the program comes from the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and federal Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.
For more information, the call center is staffed Monday- Friday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. and can be reached toll free at 855-566-2057. Help is available in multiple languages.
