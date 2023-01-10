AUSTIN — Texas will have a budget surplus of $32.7 billion, up by nearly $6 billion from previous estimates, the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Glenn Hegar said Monday.
Hegar released the data one day ahead of the start of the 88th Legislative Session.
For 140 days every two years, state lawmakers decide how to allocate state funding through the next biennium. While the projections show a surplus, Hegar cautioned lawmakers to be mindful of the decisions made.
“We cannot, and we will not, lose sight of the fact that every tax dollar received by the state is coming out of Texans’ pockets,” Hegar said in a statement. “I know very well that the Legislature decides how to use all the money they have available, yet I must advise some caution as these decisions are made: Bluntly, don’t count on me announcing another big revenue jump two years from now.”
With this surplus, the state is now projected to have a record $188.2 billion in revenue available for general spending during the 2024-25 biennium, a 26.3% increase from the 2022-23 biennium, the Comptroller’s office said. The $188.2 billion available for general spending includes 2024-25 collections of $165.9 billion in General Revenue-Related funds, the office added.
Heger said the increase is a direct result of vigorous economic growth since the end of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, spikes in energy prices and the highest rate of general price inflation in 40 years.
“The revenue increases that we’ve seen have been, in many ways, unprecedented, and we cannot reasonably expect a repeat. We are unlikely to have an opportunity like this again. This budgeting session is truly a once-in-a-lifetime session,” he said.
These collections are augmented by an expected 2022-23 ending GR-R balance of $32.7 billion. Of the total, $10.2 billion must be reserved from 2024-25 oil and natural gas tax collections for transfers to the Economic Stabilization Fund, also known as the state's Rainy Day Fund, and the State Highway Fund. These reserves would be $4.5 billion higher but for the constitutional limit on the ESF balance, which will be met beginning in 2025. Another $155 million must be set aside to cover a shortfall in the Texas Guaranteed Tuition Plan, also known as the Texas Tomorrow Fund, the Comptroller’s office said.
Additionally, the projected ending balance reflects $3.8 billion in savings to General Revenue carried forward from 2021 due to the use of pandemic-related federal funds and $4.3 billion in reduced costs to GR for the Foundation School Program due to higher-than-expected growth in local school property tax revenues, it said.
The projected ending balance does not anticipate any GR-R spending as may be authorized by a supplemental appropriations bill, which would reduce the ending balance and the associated $5.7 billion unencumbered GR balance, or revenue not reserved for any specific purpose, transfer to the ESF in fiscal 2024. The final ending balance for this biennium, and thus the beginning balance for the next, will be determined by actions taken by the 88th Legislature and by actual revenue collections during the remainder of this fiscal year, finance officials said.
The office added that sales tax collections made up the largest source – 53% – of the GR-R revenues in 2024-25. This is a 9.1% increase from the 2022-23 biennium, reaching $87.9 billion for the 2024-25 biennium.
Other significant sources of GR-R revenues in 2024-25 include:
Oil production tax collections, which are projected to generate $13.3 billion, up 11.9% from 2022-23;
Motor vehicle-related taxes, including sales, rental and manufactured housing taxes, which are expected to reach $12.7 billion, up 4.6% from 2022-23;
Franchise tax collections, which are projected to generate $8.8 billion, up 6.7% from 2022-23; for all funds, franchise tax revenue is estimated to generate $12.6 billion, up 6.7% from 2022-23; and
Natural gas tax collections, which are expected to raise $8.6 billion, down 4.3% from 2022-23.
Hegar added that absent any legislative appropriations, the balance of the ESF is expected to total a record $27.1 billion at the end of 2024-25 biennium.
Additionally, state revenue from all sources and for all purposes is expected to reach $342.3 billion for the 2024-25 biennium, including about $108.4 billion in federal receipts, along with $68 billion in other income and revenues dedicated for specific purposes and therefore unavailable for general spending.
While the surplus is significant, the report also predicts a mild recession in 2023, however it will be “relatively shallow and short,” Hegar said.
Because of this, he reiterated that the state must be careful in its spending so any expenditures can be supported when this surplus is a memory.
“Thoughtful options might include investment in our electrical grid; broadband connectivity; port and water infrastructure; salary adjustments for state employees, our teachers and nurses; and development of our skilled trade workforce,” Hegar said. “Lawmakers also should consider meaningful tax reduction to ease the burden of Texans Who are grappling with inflation, economic uncertainty and rising housing costs. Well-thought-out spending proposals can have positive results without creating demands on general revenue that might be difficult to meet in years to come.”
While Hegar is an elected official whose job includes projecting state revenue, the Texas Legislature is the final say in how the money is spent.
Texas’ highest ranking leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, have already said that reducing property taxes is a priority for them, and that using the surplus will be one way to do it. Patrick, who holds the highest position in the state legislature, has said fixing the state’s grid and increasing the number of mental health beds are also some of his top priorities.
He also stated that Texas will not spend all of the surplus.
“There are a range of challenges facing our state - first and foremost, reinforcing our grid with dispatchable power - but I am confident that we can continue to strengthen Texas so it remains the best place to live, work, raise a family and start a business,” Patrick said in a statement following the budget release. "Every member of the Texas Senate will have ideas on how to use this unprecedented revenue. We will introduce our budget in the coming days. As I stated previously in my November press conference, Texas taxpayers must first receive tax relief before we commit to any new spending."
Special interest groups were also quick to plead their cases for additional funding.
Texas Women's Foundation, a nonprofit based in Dallas, said in a Tweet that it plans to be at the Capitol to ensure that the state uses the money to invest in Texas women.
Texans Care for Children CEO Stephanie Rubin said in a statement that she hopes the Legislature will dedicate enough funding to address serious challenges Texas families are facing such as student mental health and the lack of affordable, high-quality child care.
“This is an opportunity for the Legislature to invest in kids and families to make sure the future is bright for the Texas economy and kids across the state,” she said. “A number of critical services — like Early Childhood Intervention for toddlers and the state’s system for processing children’s Medicaid applications — are dealing with staffing shortages and years of underfunding. This session, there’s no excuse for shortchanging services that kids and families rely on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.