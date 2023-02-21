AUSTIN — Hundreds of Texas educators met at the capitol Tuesday to urge lawmakers to pass bills that focus on the educational needs of the state. They were members of the Association of Texas Professional Educators, one of the larger educator organizations in the state that serves roughly 90,000 members.
Yvette Milner, a 13-year educator currently in Round Rock ISD, said one of her top priorities is to advocate against school choice, which would allow for public education funds to follow students to the school of their choosing, including private and homeschooling options.
Texas’ highest ranking elected officials, including Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, both Republicans, have said passing school choice legislation is each of their top priorities this session.
“We are asking — begging — legislators to not allow the divergence of (public school money),” Milner said. “When you’re taking money away from public schools, and giving it to parents for private schools, we’re hurting public education.”
Lawmakers in favor of school choice said the program evens the playing field in education by allowing all students, and particularly disenfranchised children who are often relegated to lower-quality schools, to be able to go to any school of their choice.
Milner said that is assuming all kids have access to transportation to get them to another school, which the lowest income students will most likely not have.
“We’re creating inequity (with school choice),” she said.
Milner also favors reduced teacher workloads.
While educators may have students in the classroom for seven hours a day, they must also dedicate time to planning lessons, grading, training and attending a series of meetings for their students including to develop Individualized Education Programs (IEPs), legally required plans for all students receiving special education services.
Milner said this is exacerbating issues surrounding teacher retention, as they are quickly burned out.
She added that she often eats her lunch cold during recess period in order to avoid taking work home at the end of the day.
“I love to teach,” Milner added. “I really, really, really, really love teaching, and I believe with all my whole heart in the ability of public education, especially in Texas.”
Chris Rocha, an educator with Del Valle ISD, said she has approached lawmakers not just with issues but with solutions, including creation of a statewide database of student information to better track student needs and disciplinary records.
Rocha, whose cousin, Eva Mireles, was one of two teachers killed in Uvalde last May, said she believes having easy access to student records is a matter of school safety. Students often jump around school districts to avoid disciplinary action, Rocha said, adding that it takes too long to receive records from a previous school.
This, she added, delays a teacher and staff’s ability to help the child, and results in issues festering, unchecked.
“We truly believe that students are our future and (we are) ready to do whatever it takes so that they’re successful,” Rocha said. “And when they’re not (successful), find a different plan of approach to help them move forward and not just abandon them and go, ‘next.’”
Teri Naya, an educator in the Fort Worth area, wants lawmakers to focus on not only nixing any school choice bill, but also address retired teachers’ lack of a cost of living adjustment.
The COLA for retired teachers has not changed since 2001. While legislators awarded a 13th check last session, educators and advocates have said that inflation and general rising costs have essentially erased any gains.
Statewide there are about 480,000 retired education employees, and a total of 1.5 million active and retired educators, per Teacher Retirement System of Texas data. The average monthly TRS check is about $2,100.
Naya said she would like to see a COLA tied to inflation so that adjustments are automatic instead of advocates having to return to the capitol every year.
She added that if she could get one message out, it is that educators truly care for their students.
“(I want parents to know that) educators care about their kids in a way that they cannot truly understand. It’s one thing to be a parent and have that love for your child, but to love the kids that aren’t yours, … we really want what’s best for their kids,” Naya said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.