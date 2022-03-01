AUSTIN — Texas has won Site Selection Magazine’s Governor's Cup for the 10th consecutive year, Gov. Greg Abbott announced during a press conference Tuesday.
Site Selection is an industry information outlet that publishes expansion-planning advice to corporate and real estate leaders and executives. The award highlights top-performing states for job creation and capital investment.
“Texas is far more than just a state that has turned into an economic juggernaut,” Abbott said. “When businesses in Texas succeed, Texas succeeds. Our goal is to work everyday to ensure that every business that comes here, that expands here or that has been here from the beginning is going to have the type of support from the state that will continue to promote their work.”
Mark Arend, editor in chief of the magazine, said while looking at national data, Site Selection credited Texas with 1,123 capital investment projects, an increase of 44% over the previous year. It is also more than twice the number of projects of the magazine’s second place — Ohio.
Qualifying projects are private-sector capital investment that meets one or more of these criteria: investment of $1 million or more, creation of 20 or more new jobs or 20,000 square feet or more of new space, per the Site Selection website.
Site Selection has been issuing the award since 1978. Texas has received the award 15 times over the last two decades.
In 2021, Texas announced the recruiting of several big companies who plan to open or expand operations in the state.
This includes Samsung, which will build a $17 billion semiconductor plant just north of Austin and Texas Instruments, which is building a $30 billion semiconductor plant in Sherman.
“Texas is the new frontier where dreams, families, and jobs grow,” Abbott said. “This honor is a testament to the unmatched business climate and highly skilled and diverse workforce we have cultivated here in the Lone Star State.”
