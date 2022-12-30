AUSTIN — Texas is home to more than 30 million people, according to new U.S. Census data.
As of July 1, the state population sat at 30,029,572, making the Lone Star State the second most populous state behind California.
Year-over-year, Texas added more than 470,000 residents, it said. Additionally, over the last decade, Texas has added more than 4 million residents.
Texas’ population continues to skyrocket, driven largely by its economic growth. Many national and international corporations are naming Texas their home.
In November, Texas added 33,600 non-farm jobs resulting in a 5.1% annual job growth rate, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.
Recent Census data also found that the state’s economy grew at an annual rate of 8.2% between the second and third quarters of 2022. This was the second largest increase nationwide, behind Alaska, which reported an 8.7% increase. The national change was 3.2%, data shows.
The state’s demographics have also increasingly changed with latest Census. American Community Survey data reported that Hispanics make up more than 40% of the state’s population, overtaking non-Hispanic whites – reported at about 39.4% – for the first time and becoming one of only seven states where whites do not comprise the majority.
“Texas heads into the New Year more prosperous than ever,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a Tweet highlighting the new Census data.
