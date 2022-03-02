AUSTIN — Several statewide races will head to a runoff in May after a single candidate did not receive more than 50% of the overall vote.
Below are the results for the statewide primaries in contested races as of 10 p.m. on March 1. Results are unofficial until canvassed.
Results for Democrats are as of 11:45 p.m. on March 1 with 2,963 out of 5,052 polling locations reporting. Results for Republicans are as of 11:45 p.m. on March 1 with 2,043 out of 5,031 polling locations reporting.
Democrats
Governor:
Beto O’Rourke has returned to clear leader with 90.89% of the vote. Four other Democratic candidates were running in the race, with O’Rourke’s next closest challenger, Joy Diaz, taking 3.25% of the vote.
Lt. Governor:
Candidate Mike Collier is heading to a runoff after taking 42.72% of the vote. Michelle Beckley took second with 29.7% of the vote, as of press time, and is Collier likely challenger.
Attorney General:
Rochelle Mercedes Garza fell short of receiving half of the vote, reporting 43.42% Tuesday night. She will compete against Joe Jaworski, who received 20.44% of the vote, for the nomination in May.
Comptroller of Public Accounts:
Janet Dudding heads to a runoff against Angel Luis Vega. Dudding received 46.09% of the vote, while Vega took 34.91%.
Commissioner of the General Land Office:
SandraGrace Martinez and Jay Kleberg head to a runoff in May. Martinez received 32.42% of the vote while Kleberg took 26.89%.
Commissioner of Agriculture:
Susan Hays beat out Ed Ireson for the nomination. She ended the night with 82.81% of the vote.
Republicans
Governor:
Greg Abbott will head to the November election after receiving 67.37% of the vote. His next two closest challengers — Allen West and Don Huffines — ended the night with 12.07% and 11.27% of the vote, respectively.
Lt. Governor:
Dan Patrick beat out a crowded race for Lt. Governor with 77.45% of the vote. The remaining five candidates received 7% of the vote or less, each.
Attorney General:
Incumbent Ken Paxton will face a runoff in May after he was unable to secure more than 50% of the vote, but who he will compete with remains unknown.
It is a close race for his challengers George P. Bush, Eva Guzman and Louie Gohmert. As of press time, Bush had 22.16%, Guzman had 17.87% and Gohmert had 17.18%.
Comptroller of Public Accounts:
Glenn Hegar takes the Republican nomination for state comptroller after beating out challenger Mark Goloby 82.14% to 17.86%, respectively.
Commissioner of the General Land Office:
It was a crowded race for the Commissioner position, and candidate Dawn Buckingham will head to a runoff in May.
It was a tight race for second place with Tim Westley in the lead as of press time. Buckingham received 41.9% of the vote while Westley received 15.1%.
Commissioner of Agriculture:
Sid Miller took the Republican nomination for Commissioner of Agriculture. He beat out two other challengers with 59.04% of the vote.
Railroad Commissioner:
Incumbent Wayne Christian and Tom Slocum Jr. will likely compete in a runoff election in May after neither secured more than 50% of the vote Tuesday.
Christian received 47.27% while Slocum Jr. received 14.46%, as of press time.
Supreme Court Justice, Place 9:
Incumbent Evan Young beat out his challenger for the seat. Young took 55.25% of the vote while David Schenck had 44.75%.
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 5:
Incumbent Scott Walker will move to the November ballot after beating out challenger Clint Morgan 56.77% to 43.23%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.