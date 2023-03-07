AUSTIN — Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan said infrastructure investment is a top priority this legislative session.
Phelan released three additional top priorities focused on broadband, water and housing on Monday.
“The Texas Legislature must continue to support our state’s rapidly-increasing demand for internet, water and housing,” Phelan said in a statement.
House Bill 9, by state Rep. Trent Ashby, R-Lufkin, would create the Texas Broadband Infrastructure Fund to administer the state’s broadband development program, foster community outreach for expansion and affordability efforts and ensure the universal service program is fully funded, among other things.
Under the bill, the Texas Legislature would have guidance over the appropriations of the fund and maintain flexibility to address rapidly-evolving technology and consumer needs.
Robert Scott, of Powell Law Group and a former State Board of Education Commissioner, said he is “exceptionally encouraged and optimistic about the bill,” particularly as it creates a stable funding source, similar to what the state has done in education.
“I think creating that steady funding source is most important to rural Texans because the last mile of wires or broadband access is the most expensive and that’s what is needed in rural Texas,” Scott said.
HB 10 by state Rep. Tracy King, D-Batesville, would dedicate billions of dollars to water development projects in Texas, improving the state’s water infrastructure and security amid rising demand. Under the legislation, which would create the Texas Water Fund, applicants of existing programs administered by the Texas Water Development Board could receive assistance in financing new water sources for the state, including projects to acquire water from other states and develop infrastructure to transport water.
House Bill 10 would also create a technical assistance program for water loss audits and require the Texas Water Development Board to report updates to the Legislature every 5 years.
Texas Runs on Water is a movement designed to shed light on the importance of our water supply and its impact on the daily lives of every Texan.
Texas Water Foundation CEO Sarah Schlessinger said while the organization does not comment on specific legislation, the prioritization of this bill and others that address the water needs of the state are evident that the issue is great in Texas.
"The fact the legislature is making water a priority this session is great news for all Texans," Schlessinger said. "This issue is crucial for all aspects of our state's future."
If passed by the legislature, both HB 9 and HB 10 would be placed on the November ballot, leaving it up to voters to decide whether they are adopted as state law.
HB 14 by state Rep. Cody Harris, R-Palestine, would streamline the approval process for property development and building reviews. It would require cities and counties that fail to complete such projects in a timely manner to use third-party reviewers, per the bill.
Phelan has also prioritized bills that focus on economic and workforce development, improving privacy and security and better supporting mothers and children in the state.
“I look forward to our chamber passing these proposals during the 88th Legislature,” Phelan said.
