AUSTIN — Texas Speaker Dade Phelan said he was unsure measures such as school choice, gun reform and the ending university tenure had enough votes to become law during the upcoming legislative session.
Phelan, a Republican, spoke at The Texas Tribune Festival Friday, where he provided insight into priorities for the upcoming legislative session.
Popular topics among his colleagues include launching a school choice program and removing tenure from state public universities. Phelan said he did not believe either had enough votes to make it far in the legislative process nor would he personally — in representing his constituents — support either measure.
The school choice program, often referred to as vouchers, would allow state tax dollars typically allotted for public school funding to follow a student wherever they are educated — whether that be in a private, charter or home school setting.
Proponents of the bill, including Gov. Greg Abbott who often mentions the program while on the campaign trail, said it allows parents to find a school setting that best fits the needs of their school. Critics say it diverts already limited funding for public schools, harming the children who may have limited educational options.
Phelan said similar measures have been consistently proposed since he was elected to the House in 2015 and each has failed.
“I haven’t seen a package put forth (for this upcoming legislative session) to say that’s a voucher, that’s not a voucher, but the pure voucher voter has always really failed,” Phelan said.
As for removing university tenure, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick first proposed the idea early this year to push back against professors who he said may be attempting to “indoctrinate” students with concepts such as critical race theory — a university-level academic concept that race is a social construct embedded into the American legal system and policies.
Phelan said he believed following through on the proposal would actually have an adverse effect to what Patrick wants, as many of the university leaders have told him that it would make recruiting professors, particularly conservative professors, more difficult.
“I respectfully disagree,” Phelan said of the proposition. “Maybe it’s time to talk about tenure and do more reviews of tenure, maybe more metrics of tenure, that’s fine. I think even most university chancellors and presidents will say fine, we’ve not had that conversation in a long time.”
Phelan also shot down the GOP-driven idea that would not allow members of the minority party to hold any committee chair position. Committee chairs are in powerful positions as they are able to determine what bills are considered. Proponents of the measure say that if a party holds a majority, they should be allowed to pass any laws they see fit without potential roadblocks that a chair from a different party could present.
As speaker of the house, Phelan appoints committee chairs. In alignment with a 50-year precedent, Phelan said he will continue to appoint the individual best suited to lead a committee regardless of party affiliation.
Phelan also said that he was dubious on any gun reform this session.
Last month, the families of the Uvalde victims asked Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session to address gun purchase ages. Specifically, the families want state leaders to raise the minimum age to purchase an assault rifle from 18 to 21.
The Uvalde shooter, who took the lives of two teachers and 19 fourth graders in late May, was able to purchase two AR-15s immediately following his 18th birthday.
Abbott said while on the campaign trail last month that he did not believe the change was possible, stating that in doing so, it would be “unconstitutional.”
Phelan said that he also did not support the measure, in speaking for himself and his constituents.
“There are federal headwinds coming to the state of Texas as well, but I just don't think there are enough,” Phelan said. “I mean, if that were the case, we would have changed the law a long time ago.”
The 88th legislative session begins Jan. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.