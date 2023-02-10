AUSTIN — A portrait of Opal Lee, admired as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” was unveiled in the Texas Senate chambers on Wednesday.
Lee, 96, was a fierce advocate in garnering national recognition for the important date in American history: Juneteenth. Her hard work came to fruition in 2021 when President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth a federal holiday.
“Ms. Opal Lee’s steadfast dedication to a vision of liberty and justice is a source of tremendous inspiration to all and it is indeed fitting that a portrait of her be displayed in the Senate chamber at the Texas Capitol,” a Senate resolution read.
Celebrated on June 19, Juneteenth commemorates the day slaves in Galveston, Texas, first received news that slavery in the United States had come to an end, more than a year and a half after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. While Juneteenth was celebrated every year by Black Americans across the country with festivities, parades, food and dancing, Lee, a native of Marshall, Texas, made it her mission to have the date nationally recognized.
She organized walks around the country and garnered 1.5 million signatures for a petition for the establishment of the federal holiday, which she delivered to the United States Congress. Juneteenth was officially declared a federal holiday in June 2021. That day, America gained its first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was signed into law in 1983.
Juneteenth has been a Texas state holiday since 1980.
Her portrait will be the second Black face displayed on the Senate walls, along with Barbara Jordan, a former Texas state senator and the first Southern African-American woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Lee’s portrait was painted by native Texas artist Jess W. Coleman.
“Ms. Lee is living proof that one person can change the world,” said state Sen. Borris Miles, D-Houston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.