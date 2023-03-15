AUSTIN — The Texas Senate released a three-bill plan Tuesday to address property taxes this session, dedicating $16.5 billion in relief.
Senate bills 3, 4 and 5 target homestead exemptions, compressed school district tax rates and business-focused tax relief.
“This plan is bringing the biggest property tax relief to date,” said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican.
SB 3, jointly authored by all 31 state senators, raises the school district homestead exemption for the 5.72 million Texas homesteads to $70,000 from $40,000 passed last session, said state Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, and lead author of the bill. It also gives homeowners who qualify for the Over-65 Exemption an additional $30,000 exemption, bringing the homestead exemption for older Texans to $100,000.
“Exemptions are the most powerful tool you can use as a tax (policy) writer,” Bettencourt said.
SB 4 dedicates $5.38 million to compress school district tax rates an additional 7.03 cents.
Bettencourt said this equates to a $756 in tax savings in the first year and $798 in tax savings in the second year for a home valued at $331,000, considered the average price of a home in Texas, according to the Texas A&M Real Estate Center.
For those who also receive the over-65/disabled homestead exemption, this will result in $1,033 in savings in the first year and $1,062 in savings the second year for a home valued at $331,000.
“These are eye-popping numbers,” Bettencourt said. “I’ve been in the tax business for over 25 years. … I never thought I’d be talking about a set of bills that would save over-65 homestead owners over $1,000 per year. It’s an astonishing number.”
SB 5, authored by state Sen. Tan Parker, a Flower Mound Republican, focuses on tax relief for businesses.
It allocates $1.05 billion for inventory tax credits and offers a $25,000 Business Personal Property tax exemption.
“It’s a very exciting day for the people of Texas to hear about the relief that the leadership of the Senate is bringing forward,” Parker said.
HOW TAXES WORK
One’s tax bill is comprised of amounts levied by multiple taxing entities including cities, counties, school districts, community colleges and water districts.
All of the proposed senate bills target property taxes levied by school districts, as the school district portion of the tax bill is typically the largest. It is also the only taxing entity where the state has a mechanism in place to backfill lost revenue.
“We’re making that decision as a state to spend it in the school,” Bettencourt said.
DIFFERING FROM THE HOUSE
The Texas House has put forth its own plan to address property taxes with House Bill 2. Known as the Property Tax Relief Act, it includes multiple components officials say will lower property taxes.
One component would reduce the maximum compressed school tax rate by 15 cents, more than double than SB 2’s offering.
This approach would save the owner of a $350,000 home $460 on their school district tax bill next year and $590 in 2025, House Speaker Dade Phelan has said.
Another component would reduce the limit on annual appraisal increases to 5% for all types of property in the state, often referred to as an appraisal cap.
Many experts who provided public testimony to the House Ways and Means committee Monday said they believed an appraisal cap will only provide temporary relief, adding that they fear it will also redistribute the tax burden on lower-income Texans.
Texas State senators said they agreed.
“(The Senate plan) will be permanent savings because an exemption is permanent compared to an appraisal cap,” Bettencourt said. “(Savings from appraisal caps) are here today, gone tomorrow, but these permanent exemptions will be there year after year to save Texas homeowners and Texas business owners the money they need.”
Dale Craymer, president of the Texas Taxpayers and Research Association, said the organization was pleased with the bills presented by the senate.
He added, however, that the bills are still in the first stages, and many more discussions and iterations of the bills are likely to come.
“But when the House and Senate are arguing over who can deliver the best tax relief, the only guaranteed winner is taxpayers,” he added.
All three bills have been referred to the senate finance committee, where they must first pass before moving to a vote by the full senate.
Each is scheduled for public hearings on Wednesday.
