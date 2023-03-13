AUSTIN — Texas lawmakers announced a slate of bills Thursday they said will shore up the state’s electric grid. The package includes nine bills focused on encouraging dispatchable energy — or sources with an on and off switch such as nuclear, coal and natural gas — and lowering costs for customers.
Members of the state Senate Business and Commerce Committee, who have overseen grid updates, backed each of the bills.
“These legislative proposals set forward the framework that ensures Texans have the reliability, transparency and security on our power grid that they deserve. Texans must be assured that we have adequate electricity to power their homes and businesses under any condition and these bills, once signed into law, will do that,” said state Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgteown, and chair of the committee. He is the author of six of the bills presented.
In February 2021, a winter storm brought freezing temperatures and rain throughout the state, causing critical energy infrastructure to freeze. The event nearly collapsed the state’s electric grid and left millions of Texans in the cold and dark for days amid freezing temperatures.
Last session, lawmakers passed bills that changed how the grid is managed.
Now, lawmakers are focusing on recruiting more energy, specifically targeting dispatchable sources, to ensure reliability.
Senate Bills 6 and 7, both authored by Schwertner, were named a top priority by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican.
SB 6 creates an insurance program, similar to what the state has done with water, to provide incentives for new construction. It also provides low-interest loans for existing dispatchable generators so they can improve the resources the state already has while encouraging more steel in the ground to increase capacity, officials said.
Schwertner said this bill ensures 10,000 megawatts of net new generation, which is enough power to power 7.5 million homes.
“This proposal puts new steel in the ground and ensures more electrons are flowing on our power lines in times of critical need,” he said.
SB 7 addresses market uncertainty by leveling the playing field between renewables — or windmills and solar — and dispatchable energy. Schwertner said renewables already receive substantial federal tax credits to build in Texas. Should this bill pass, Texas will do the same for dispatchable sources.
It also creates a new ancillary Dispatchable Reliability Reserve Service, or DRRS, targeted to dispatchable sources. It would provide for targeted procurement of dispatchable resources specifically suited to address intermittent resource forecast uncertainty, and would guide revenue to such dispatchable resources corresponding to the reliability value they contribute, according to independent consulting company Bates White Economic Consulting.
While DRRS is an ancillary service different from the Public Utility Commission of Texas-backed Performance Credit Mechanism, or PCM, Schwertner said he is not closing the door on the PCM. Instead, he believes the two could work in harmony to bring additional reliability to the grid.
State energy experts and stakeholders have said they are worried that PCM alone would not provide the reliability the state is seeking.
Another bill, SB 2012, places guardrails on PCM so that it is only available to dispatchable sources.
“Although there are good attributes of the PCM, we think it is important to add guardrail provisions to ensure that any rate increases are manageable and go directly toward improving reliability through dispatchable generation,” Schwertner said.
State Sen. Phil King, R-Weatherford, also wrote three grid-related bills.
SB 2015 requires that by 2024, at least 50% of new generation built in the state must be dispatchable.
SB 2014 ends the subsidies Texas customers pay to renewable generation facilities for the power produced.
“(The subsidies) may have been necessary and a good idea back in 2001 and 2003, when the renewable market was really just very immature,” King said. “Now, it’s a really mature market … so there’s no reason at all Texas customers should be paying a state subsidy for renewable energy.”
Lt. Gov. Patrick and others admitted that while these bills have bipartisan support in the senate, should they pass this session, it will take two to three years to see the impact of the bills, as it takes that long to build a new generation.
Even so, Patrick said this “bold” agenda will “fix the Texas power grid once and for all.”
“Since Winter Storm Uri, I have been abundantly clear that we need to bring new dispatchable – primarily new natural gas plants – generation online as soon as possible to make sure that Texans have reliable power under any circumstance,” Patrick said.
“Every part of these reforms represents a significant victory for Texas ratepayers. Once these bills become law, our grid will be stronger for our Texas future which is brighter than ever.”
Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association, said the organization appreciates Partick and the senators’ approach to addressing the grid’s reliability, calling it “thoughtful.”
“TXOGA will be reviewing the legislation proposed; however, we specifically appreciate the inclusion of the Dispatchable Reliability Reserve Service, guardrails on the Performance Credit Mechanism, and the low-interest loan program to encourage dispatchable energy,” Staples said. “We will continue to work with the Legislature on their efforts to strengthen the electric grid to meet the needs of a growing Texas.”
