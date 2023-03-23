AUSTIN — The Texas Senate passed three bills related to lower property taxes for home and business owners.
All 31 senators signed onto the bills, which will offer a combined $16.5 billion in total relief, state officials said.
“This is off-the-charts, incredible property tax relief for millions of Texas homeowners,” said state Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, and author of Senate Bill 3 and SB 4. “This is tax relief that Texans have been crying out for and we're going to deliver it this year.”
The three bill package includes SB 3, 4 and 5. Senators also passed Senate Joint Resolution 3, which combines all the bills into a single resolution for voter approval in November. Should it pass in the November general election, the resolution also includes a provision that allows
legislators to increase homestead exemptions without voter approval in the future.
Placing property tax relief in an SJR allows for the bills to move forward as constitutional amendments. This provides permanency to bills as they cannot be changed without voter approval, and it separates the relief from the state spending cap, allowing lawmakers to provide relief without impacting the surplus budget, officials said.
“When passed by all the voters, and I believe this will pass overwhelmingly, this will be an historic, never seen before, unprecedented $16.5 billion of tax relief and on a single ballot item for the state of Texas,” Bettencourt said.
SB 3 raises the school district homestead exemption for the 5.72 million Texas homesteads to $70,000 from $40,000 passed last session. It also gives homeowners who qualify for the Over-65 Exemption an additional $30,000 break, bringing the homestead exemption for older Texans to $100,000.
This will result in a $798 saving per year for a homeowner and a $1,062 saving per year for a homeowner over the age of 65 for a home valued at $331,000, considered the average price of a home in Texas, according to the Texas A&M Real Estate Center.
SB 4 dedicates an additional $5.38 million in state funding to compress school district tax rates an additional 7.03 cents. State lawmakers have committed to cover any revenue loss the district may experience from the compression.
Lastly, SB 5, authored by state Sen. Tan Parker, a Flower Mound Republican, focuses on tax relief for businesses.
It allocates $1.05 billion for inventory tax credits and offers a $25,000 Business Personal Property tax exemption.
“Businesses are working harder than ever … to create a profit, take care of their employees to be able to provide and to keep their business operational,” Parker said. “This will make a huge difference and take so much of that burden off of so many small businesses, in particular.”
Addressing rising property taxes was named a top priority of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican.
The bills now move to the House for consideration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.