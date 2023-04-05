AUSTIN — Texas senators passed a bill Monday that prevents local governing bodies from adopting coronavirus prevention measures.
Senate Bill 29 prohibits them from implementing or enforcing mask requirements, vaccine mandates or business or school closures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
It was authored by state Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, and co-authored by 18 other senators of both parties.
“(Three years) after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, cities across the nation continue to impose a hodgepodge of restrictive COVID-19 mandates. I’m glad to have passed out of the Senate the first step in codifying (Gov. Greg Abbott’s) executive orders to stop patchwork COVID-19 mandates upon Texans,” Birdwell said in a Tweet.
Birdwell also previously stated that SB 29 only applies to COVID-19 restrictions and variants, and would not apply to a different virus outbreak.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Abbott named the legislation a top priority this session.
“Local governments across Texas and America took extreme measures to shut down businesses, schools and houses of worship. SB 29 is a top priority of mine to prevent that from ever happening in the future,” Patrick said.
The bill now heads to the House for approval. The companion bill, House Bill 5027, remained pending in committee as of Tuesday.
