AUSTIN — Texas Senators unanimously passed a bill Wednesday that would offer a cost-of-living adjustment to retired teachers and a pay increase for all teachers.
Senate Bill 10, which has been jointly authored by all 31 senators, provides retirement pension benefits to nearly 476,000 retirees.
“Texas retired educators have given so much for our students and for the future of Texas. It is only right that the state help give back to them,” said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican.
Patrick named SB 10 a top 30 priority this legislative session.
“As I traveled the state last year, I spoke with retired educators about the financial hardships they were facing, and I promised them that the Senate was committed to helping them out. I am very pleased that we delivered on that promise,” Patrick added.
Specifically, the bill delivers a cost-of-living adjustment for all eligible retired educators and a supplemental check of $7,500 for the approximately 186,000 retired educators aged 75 and older.
Educators who retired before Jan. 1, 2022, and less than 10 years ago will receive a 2% COLA.
Educators who retired 10 years ago or more will receive a 4% COLA.
SB 10 will not require any additional contributions from current educators or school districts, as the state will fund the whole program using money from its budget surplus, officials said.
Bill author, state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, said the legislature is expected to appropriate approximately $4.7 billion to pay for this benefit enhancement, including $1.4 billion for the stipends and $3.3 billion for the COLA.
“We all understand clearly that this is a significant financial commitment from the state, (but) many TRS retirees have been struggling for so long,” Huffman said. “We needed to do this.”
Tim Lee, executive director for the Texas Retired Teachers Association, said he is very pleased to see the direction lawmakers are taking in addressing teacher wages and pensions.
“We are really pleased there is a COLA, which our members say is very important to them and a stipend for our more senior retirees who have been dealing with several years of inflation,” Lee said. “We’re grateful for all the work people are putting into this.”
