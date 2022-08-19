AUSTIN — Texas added nearly 73,000 jobs in July, bringing the state to the lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate since February 2020, according to new data from the Texas Workforce Commission.
Texas now has an unemployment rate of 4%, down 0.1% from the month prior, the report said. In addition the state added 72,800 non-farm jobs, bringing the total of non-farm employment to 13.5 million, it said.
“Texas continues to add jobs month after month, and our unemployment rate continues to decline – meaning more jobs for Texans,” TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez said in a statement. “Regardless of background or skill level, Texas has opportunities for all to succeed in not just a job, but a career.”
Since January of this year, Texas has added 406,800 jobs, the most growth the state has recorded during that time frame in any year. This also marks the ninth consecutive month Texas has set employment records, TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said.
Of the jobs created in July, education and health services gained 14,300 jobs; professional and business services added 12,700 positions; and trade, transportation and utilities grew by 12,500 jobs, data shows.
The Austin-Round Rock and Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Areas reported the lowest unemployment rates among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 3.1% each, data shows. The McAllen-Edinburg-Mission MSA reported the highest unemployment rate that was not seasonally adjusted at 8%, it said.
"Texas jobs are booming, and more Texans are working than ever before as we again break all previous records for total jobs," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. “The July jobs report shows that our welcoming business environment, our lower business operating costs, and our young, skilled, diverse, and growing workforce offer unmatched advantages for job creators.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.