In terms of gaffes, suggesting bringing back lynchings is one most politicians wouldn't want to make — unless you're Texas Rep. Chip Roy, who represents the 21st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
In a congressional hearing on Thursday, Roy, who represents parts of Austin and the Hill Country, was discussing justice for the victims of a mass shooting in Atlanta that left eight people dead, but added in a part of Texas extra-judicial lore to the proceedings.
"There's old sayings in Texas about find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree," Roy said. "You know, we take justice very seriously and we ought to do that. Round up the bad guys."
The comments, of course, incensed those on the left.
"There's old sayings in Texas about find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree. You know, we take justice very seriously, & we ought to do that. Round up the bad guys." -- here's Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) glorifying lynchings during hearing on violence against Asian-Americans pic.twitter.com/uy5irfmJCo— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 18, 2021
Roy was widely condemned for his analogy:
Dear Rep @chiproytx: Unlike you, I served on active duty in the US military. I’m aware of who the bad guys are. But today’s hearing is about anti-Asian violence in the US. Americans who happen to be of Asian descent are being targeted. Get the difference?#StopAsianHateCrimes https://t.co/SnovDL6BP8— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 18, 2021
One of the worst lynching incidents in our history was perpetrated against the Chinese community of Los Angeles when some 20 people were killed and hanged by an angry white mob. This language is unacceptable, and Chip Roy is an ignorant inciter. https://t.co/6EROMC2B9G— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 18, 2021
.@RepGraceMeng's (D-NY) powerful response to Rep. Chip Roy's (R-TX) comments criticizing the Chinese government during today's anti-Asian violence hearing:"You don't have to do it by putting a bullseye on the back of Asian Americans …" pic.twitter.com/wcYUuVS8G6— The Recount (@therecount) March 18, 2021
The speech was made during a House Judiciary Committee hearing about the recent rise in anti-Asian hate, including the shootings at Atlanta-area massage parlors that left six women of Asian descent dead.
Roy peppered his speech with connections to the current crisis at the U.S. border in South Texas and to last year's riots in the wake of the death of George Floyd.
One commenter on Twitter remarked how Roy represents an area where there had been lynchings historically.
There were plenty of lynchings in Chip Roy's district (where I also live), but they had nothing to do with cattle rustlers. https://t.co/wDA0hkZ4hi pic.twitter.com/FPMl70yJU6— Maurice Chammah (@MauriceChammah) March 18, 2021
This casual and even nostalgic view of lynchings as a relic of the frontier, rather than the plantation, is a big reason why we still have such harsh punishments.The long version of this is in my book, but the short version is here in @StrangersGuide: https://t.co/LepBY36eJd https://t.co/aKO3K1LY2V— Maurice Chammah (@MauriceChammah) March 18, 2021
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.