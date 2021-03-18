Screen Shot 2021-03-18 at 2.25.39 PM.png

In terms of gaffes, suggesting bringing back lynchings is one most politicians wouldn't want to make — unless you're Texas Rep. Chip Roy, who represents the 21st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. 

In a congressional hearing on Thursday, Roy, who represents parts of Austin and the Hill Country, was discussing justice for the victims of a mass shooting in Atlanta that left eight people dead, but added in a part of Texas extra-judicial lore to the proceedings.

"There's old sayings in Texas about find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree," Roy said. "You know, we take justice very seriously and we ought to do that. Round up the bad guys."

The comments, of course, incensed those on the left. 

Roy was widely condemned for his analogy:

The speech was made during a House Judiciary Committee hearing about the recent rise in anti-Asian hate, including the shootings at Atlanta-area massage parlors that left six women of Asian descent dead. 

Roy peppered his speech with connections to the current crisis at the U.S. border in South Texas and to last year's riots in the wake of the death of George Floyd. 

One commenter on Twitter remarked how Roy represents an area where there had been lynchings historically. 

