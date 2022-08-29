Texas Public Utilities Commission creates public engagement office

AUSTIN — The Public Utility Commission of Texas created an Office of Public Engagement Thursday in an effort to provide a single point of contact for consumers, stakeholders, legislators and others, the office said.
“We are constantly exploring ways we can improve and enhance assisting consumers,” PUCT Chairman Peter Lake said in a statement. “We’re very excited to build a team dedicated to bringing together all the parties and all the resources necessary to resolve what are often complex issues in a way that emphasizes collaboration among everyone involved and ultimately benefits customers and ratepayers.”
The new office is the latest effort by the PUCT to improve transparency and consumer relations following the deadly and costly 2021 winter storm.
The commission regulates the state’s electric, telecommunication and water and sewer utilities. During the winter storm, lack of adequate power supply caused rolling blackouts throughout much of the state, leaving millions of Texans without power and water amid freezing temperatures.
The new office will be headed by PUCT Government Relations Director Mike Hoke. Previously the director of the Office of Public Engagement, Hoke has experience working with legislators and stakeholders to resolve constituent issues relating to industries under PUCT’s regulatory authority, a news release said.
The office will also hire three additional staff members to complete the team, the release said.
In addition to the new office, commissioners also announced that its newest member, Kathleen Jackson, will lead the PUCT’s energy-efficiency responsibilities and efforts.
Jackson was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott and sworn in earlier this month.
In this role, Jackson will use her previous experience on the Texas Water Development Board to evaluate energy-efficiency policies and procedures at the PUCT, and where necessary, make recommendations on actions the PUCT should consider to improve energy efficiency in Texas, the release said.
“Energy efficiency is critical to the future of grid resiliency in our fast-growing state,” Jackson said in a statement. “I look forward to visiting with Texans about their thoughts and recommendations to strengthen energy efficiency and my priorities will be laser-focused on ensuring grid reliability and cost-savings for all Texans through energy efficiency.”
