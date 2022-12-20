AUSTIN — Texas joined a multistate effort to pause the end to Title 42, a controversial immigration policy that allowed undocumented immigrants to be expelled under COVID-19 precautions.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Monday that Texas joined 18 other states, most Republican-led, in the effort to get the U.S. Supreme Court to hold off the sunset of the rule.
“Failure to grant a stay will cause a crisis of unprecedented proportions at the border,” court documents state.
Title 42, put in place by the Trump Administration, is set to expire Wednesday.
A district court judge in Washington, D.C., struck down the policy last month setting the deadline to end the policy on Dec. 21.
Last week, the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. denied a request from the states who asked the three-judge panel to delay lifting the order.
Now, the coalition is petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court to stay the district court’s ruling and stop the scheduled termination of Title 42 on Dec. 21.
“The idea that the states will not suffer substantial irreparable harm as a result of the imminent catastrophe that a termination of Title 42 will occasion is therefore fanciful,” court documents state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.