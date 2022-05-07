AUSTIN — Texas voters overwhelmingly approved two state constitutional amendments up for election, according to secretary of state data.
The two amendments joined a ballot of municipal elections held statewide Saturday. These amendments are part of the Texas legislature’s continued push in addressing rising property taxes.
As of 8:45 p.m. and with 28% of polling locations reporting, 87.21% of voters were in favor of proposition 1 while 85.36% were in favor of proposition 2. Results remain unofficial until canvassed.
The first proposition sets a lower property tax rate for elderly and disabled homeowners.
Because those 65 and older or disabled residents have a cap on their school property taxes, they did not benefit from the 2019-passed property tax reductions. This amendment would allow those individuals to also benefit from the lower tax rates.
To account for loss in revenue property tax income, the state would then be required to reimburse public school districts, per a law passed along with the proposed amendment.
The second amendment seeks to increase the amount of the residence homestead exemption in public school taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.
Currently, local taxing entities such as cities, counties and school districts collect property taxes and set tax rates with the largest portion typically going to school districts. But property tax relief does not guarantee a lower tax bill.
Gov. Greg Abbott called the results a "victory for ALL property owners in Texas," on Twitter.
In November, Texans also voted in favor of eight state constitutional amendments. Those spanned several issues including one that solidified caregiver visits in nursing homes.
