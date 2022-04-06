AUSTIN — Texas officials and advocates weighed in after the Biden Administration announced plans Friday to undo Trump-era Title 42 rules.
The pandemic-era emergency rule, known as Title 42, allowed U.S. immigration authorities to expel migrants and asylum seekers due to public health concerns related to COVID-19. The rule was initially met with anger by advocates who said it was politically motivated rather than a valid health precaution.
The rule was put in place during the Trump Administration. The Biden Administration plans to end the rule by May 23, officials said.
“In consultation with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), this termination will be implemented on May 23, 2022, to enable DHS time to implement appropriate COVID-19 mitigation protocols, such as scaling up a. Program to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to migrants and prepare for resumption of regular migration under Title 8," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.
The agency added that the CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has determined an order suspending the right to introduce migrants into the country was no longer necessary. Lifting the restrictions will return the county to traditional immigration protocols.
Gov. Greg Abbott called the decision "reckless" as the country continues to see a high numbers of border crossings. DHS is preparing for up to 18,000 people trying to cross the border daily once the rule is fully lifted, officials said.
"Instead of listening to the millions of Americans that his administration has endangered — and instead of enforcing immigration laws passed by Congress — President Biden has chosen to jeopardize the safety and security of those very Americans he swore to protect and defend by ending Title 42 expulsions,” Abbott said in a statement.
Abbott in particular has used the move as additional support for his Operation Lone Star, a scandal-ridden state military program along the Texas-Mexico border to address illegal immigration issues.
On Friday, Abbott’s office said that since the launch of OLS in March 2021, 225,000 migrants have been apprehended, along with more than 13,027 criminal arrests and more than 10,400 felony charges
"Ending Title 42 expulsions will signal to cartels and migrants alike that our southern border is now wide open — inciting even more violence, more trafficking, and more lawlessness,” Abbott said.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has sued the Biden Administration several times, said he will continue to use litigation against the White House.
“Joe Biden's senseless decision to end Title 42 is a betrayal that will have dangerous ramifications. It is clear that removing this key protection will result in our border and detention facilities becoming completely overwhelmed,” Paxton said in a tweet.
Immigration advocates, on the other hand, praised Biden’s move.
Staff Attorney and Policy Counsel for Border and Immigrants’ Rights at the ACLU of Texas Shaw Drake said the rule was never based on public health but simply an “excuse to deny those facing danger access to protection in this country.”
“We welcome the CDC’s long overdue decision to terminate this order, and look forward to the permanent end to this Trump era policy, which the Biden administration has disturbingly used to harm well over a million people, especially people of color,” Drake said. “All people have the right to seek protection in the United States from violence and danger, and everyone deserves for their claims to be heard.”
