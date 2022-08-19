Texas nears 1,000 monkeypox cases

AUSTIN — The monkeypox virus continues to spread in Texas with nearly 1,000 confirmed cases.
As of Thursday afternoon, Texas reported 991 confirmed cases, according to Texas Department of State Health Services data. Of those, the majority of cases — 98% — were among men, predominantly between the ages of 18-49.
“The disease, which can cause a serious skin rash, appears to be spreading largely via direct contact with the skin or saliva of an infected person,” DSHS said in its latest update. “Most cases so far have been among men who have sex with men, so that population should be especially aware of the situation and take precautions to avoid direct contact with anyone with a rash.”
Monkeypox is a serious illness that can be painful and require hospitalization. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. Once infected, a rash develops usually starting on the face and spreading to other body parts, and is easily spread by direct contact with infectious lesions, scabs or body fluids, state health officials said.
In an effort to minimize its spread, the Biden Administration announced Thursday that it plans to accelerate its vaccine efforts boosting supply by 1.8 million doses of Jynneos, a two-dose regime that has been approved for the prevention of monkeypox disease for adults 18 years old and up.
Initially, Texas received 14,700 vials of Jynneos in July, which were immediately distributed to local health departments.
By late July, the state was notified that it would receive up to 41,840 additional vials over time from the Strategic National Stockpile with a first allotment of 16,700. As of Aug. 10, DSHS had shipped 16,340 vials of the additional Jynneos monkeypox vaccine to local health departments and DSHS public health regions with distribution based on the number of people currently at the greatest risk of being exposed to the monkeypox virus, state health officials said.
Each vial can be used for up to five doses, according to updated federal guidance, but each individual must receive two doses at least 28 days apart.
Lara Anton, DSHS senior press officer, said Texas was still unsure how many vaccines it would receive in the latest allotment, but that the state would order all that is allowed.
She added that DSHS is holding a small amount in reserve for use if there are outbreaks in state facilities.
Most cases in Texas have spread through close, intimate contact with someone who has monkeypox. Risks include having sex, kissing or hugging someone with monkeypox or sharing cups, utensils, bedding or towels with them, state health officials said. However, officials highlight that the disease can spread with any contact and people should avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with someone with a new, unexplained rash.
“Monkeypox is a preventable disease, and people have an important role to play in stopping its spread,” DSHS said.
