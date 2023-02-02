AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott named Mike Banks as Texas Border Czar on Monday.
Banks is a former Border Patrol agent, serving in leadership positions for more than 20 years and under four presidents.
“(Banks) has seen firsthand the struggles of ranchers and communities caused by open borders,” Abbott said. “He understands the dangerous impact that Mexican drug cartels have on our country — the human trafficking, the drug running, as well as the smuggling of deadly drugs like fentanyl.”
Banks will be based in Weslaco and answer directly to the governor. Abbott said he will travel up and down the border as well as around the state as necessary.
Banks’ duties will include deploying strategies that reduce illegal immigration and collaborating with the National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety as well as other state agencies, local officials and landowners on other border security measures.
He will also be tasked with working with the Texas Facilities Commission to accelerate the building of the border wall in Texas.
“Protecting national security and protecting the borders of this nation has been something that I had dedicated the last 23 years of my life to and I’m very passionate about it,” Banks said. “I look forward to continuing working with our stakeholders and our law enforcement partners in the community and leveraging everything we can to further protect our great state of Texas and the United States.”
He added: “For me the number one priority is to make the state of Texas the least desirable place for illegal immigrants to cross.”
Texas has pumped billions of dollars into addressing illegal immigration and drug trafficking into Texas, including sending thousands of state National Guardsmen to the border.
Abbott has also prioritized building a physical barrier along the 1,254-mile Texas-Mexico border. On average, one mile of border wall costs $25 million.
So far, about 130 miles of barrier have been put up, where 72 miles of eight-foot fencing has razor wire and 58 miles has concertina wire, Texas Adjutant General Major General Thomas Suelzer said.
Texas lawmakers included $4.64 billion in its 2023 legislative budget proposal for border security. Should it pass as written, that money will be distributed over 13 state agencies.
