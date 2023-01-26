AUSTIN — Texas reported a job growth rate of 5% last year, leading the nation in job creation, according to a December U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report.
Over the year, Texas added 650,100 nonfarm jobs, bringing the total to 13.7 million jobs at the close of 2022.
Texas’ civilian labor force is also at an all-time high as of December at 14.6 million, and a labor force participation rate of 63.5%, which stands 1.2 percentage points higher than that of the U.S. overall, officials said.
“Texas continues to demonstrate it is an economic powerhouse with a world-class workforce and employers leading the nation in job growth,” said Bryan Daniel, chairman of the Texas Workforce Commission, in a statement.
The Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington Metropolitan Statistical Area ranked first in the nation for the largest percent increase over the year in not seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs added at 5.9%, reaching the second highest absolute increase in jobs added over the year, with 234,700 positions gained.
Rates that are seasonally adjusted reflect seasonal trends, such as construction in the summer and holiday hiring in the winter, and are considered a more accurate reflection of unemployment than unadjusted numbers.
The Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land Metropolitan Statistical Area ranked third among large MSAs in largest percent increase over the year in not seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs added at 5%.
“Employers know that Texas is the best state to do business, locate a business and grow your business,” said Aaron Demerson, a workforce commissioner representing employers.
Texas continues to rake in Fortune 500 companies with Caterpillar, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Amazon announcing openings or expansion in Texas in 2022.
“Texas works when Texans work, and in this legislative session, we will continue expanding opportunity and ensuring Texas remains the best state to live, work, build a business and raise a family,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.
