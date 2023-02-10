AUSTIN — State lawmakers on Tuesday highlighted three bills that they said would expand religious freedoms in Texas.
The bills, filed earlier this month, aim to expand the list of optional religious holidays for state employees and ensure that state-sanctioned school exams do not occur on certain religious holidays.
State Rep. Salman Bhojani, D-Arlington, who filed the bills, is one of two Muslims in the Texas Legislature. State Rep. Suleman Lalani, D-Sugar Land, is the other Muslim lawmaker sworn in in January.
House Bill 1882 would expand the list of optional state holidays to include days of importance to additional faiths. Current optional religious state holidays are Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and Good Friday. This bill will expand the list to include All Saints Day, Diwali, Eid al-Adha, Eid al-Fitr, Passover, Vaisakhi and Vesak.
House Bill 1883 would ensure that the state’s academic tests and end-of-course exams are not administered on religious holy days.
State-mandated exams are scheduled by the State Board of Education. The bill would prohibit the scheduling of state-mandated exams during any of the religious holy days included on an expanded list.
House Bill 1884 would authorize people for all religions to ordain a marriage. Currently, only Christian ministers, Jewish rabbis and certain judges are authorized to conduct marriage ceremonies. This bill would ensure that everyone, regardless of their religious practice, can be married by their faith leader, state leaders said.
“Religious freedom is one of the most important and fundamental rights guaranteed to us in our Constitution. It's more than just the right to worship. The right to dignity and autonomy for every person is the right to openly express our faith and contribute to the spiritual richness of society,” Bhojani said.
Last session, similar bills were filed but died in committee.
Bhojani said because the bills maintain bipartisan support, he is hopeful that they will make it through the process this session.
“God is non-partisan. That's why I'm supporting it," said state Rep. Charles Cunningham, R-Humble.
