AUSTIN —Texas lawmakers in the House Public Education Committee fiercely debated for hours on Tuesday the language in a bill that would ban certain books from public school libraries.
House Bill 900, authored by state Rep. Jared Patterson, a Frisco Republican, would eliminate “sexually explicit books” from school libraries.
It also would require vendors to rate titles with sexual content — similar to movie ratings — before selling them to school districts, allow parents to opt out of their student checking out certain books and direct school districts to continually report books they have available by making that list accessible to community members and the Texas Education Agency.
HB 900 — a top priority of the Texas House – is also referred to as the Restricting Explicit and Adult Designated Educational Resources, or READER Act.
“Everyone, elected officials, school district employees, librarians and book vendors must do better to empower parents and protect children,” Patterson said. “The READER Act is a solution to this issue.”
But those who opposed the bill said they worried it would include books, specifically those that include LGBTQ characters or themes of racism, from being made available to students at a time when they could be most beneficial.
Some state representatives including state Rep. James Talarico, a Round Rock Democrat and former teacher, said he took issue with the language, finding it overly vague and fearing that it could result in some cherished young adult books being removed from school libraries.
“I have concerns about the way it's written, not necessarily the goal, but I'm worried that the language is so broad, it would have unintended consequences,” Talarico said. “Everyone in the House doesn't want pornography in our schools or in our libraries, right? But I think the bill, as written currently, is drafted in a way that would sweep a lot of the books under that rug.”
For nearly an hour, Talarico and Patterson went back and forth on the language of the bill.
Talarico asked Patterson to consider clearer guidelines on what is meant by “sexually explicit,” as some people may have differing definitions.
For example, Talarico noted that works by William Shakespeare, Geoffrey Chaucer, Charlotte Brontë and even the Bible would fall under restricted books, by the definition provided.
“I just want to make sure that we're trying to work together to achieve, I think, a common goal, which is making sure pornography is not in our school, while still making sure that classic works of literature, including classic Texas works of literature, are protected,” Talarico said.
Patterson pushed back, saying he believed the language was sufficient. He said the bill makes a distinction between sexually explicit content, which would not be allowed in libraries, and sexually relevant content, which parents could opt to have their child access.
“This is not a ‘Fahrenheit 451’-style book ban. This is not a fight about silencing minority voices, and this is not an argument about race or gender, or religion or political ideology,” Patterson said. “There is one common denominator in the books that we are addressing with this bill, and that is sexually explicit content.”
In addition to debate among lawmakers, scores of individuals provided public testimony both for and against the bill.
Those in favor of the bill argued that some of the available books are “harmful” and that keeping the books out of students’ hands is “not denying them anything, it's protecting them,” as Mary Elizabeth Castle, director of government relations with Texas Values, said.
Those against the bill, particularly many librarians, said they feared it would discourage reading among a demographic that already has a short attention span.
They added that the requirements on vendors and school districts to provide lists would lengthen the time between the purchase of books and when they can be made available to kids.
“I’m just saying that that kid who is clamoring for the latest book in the favorite series is going to have to wait and wait,” said Sara Stevenson, a former middle school librarian. “We want kids to read. The more they read, the better their reading skills, the better their test scores, the better their academic achievement, their empathy, their attention, a bit of everything.”
The bill was left pending in committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.