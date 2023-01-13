AUSTIN – A new rule passed by the Texas House Wednesday would subject members to fines and possibly expulsion should they walk out of session again.
The rule is in response to a decision by House Democrats last session to break quorum in an effort to stop the passing of controversial voting laws.
Democrats also fled the state to Washington, D.C, in July 2021 to again attempt to stop state lawmakers from passing new voting laws. The move halted the law from passing due to lack of quorum.
Now, should a member be found “absent without leave for the purpose of impeding the actions of the house,” they could be subject to one or more punishments including a fine of $500 per day they are absent. Members are also barred from using money from their office account or campaign funds to cover the fine. Other punishments include reprimand, censure and expulsion, the new rule states.
The amendment passed 87-59.
During the 2021 quorum break, Democrats left the state for about six weeks. If the new rule was in place, each lawmaker who left would face $21,000 in fines.
State Rep. Todd Hunter, R-Corpus Christi, who led the charge for the rule change, made clear that it only applies to those who impede work occurring on the House floor and that it must be an intentional act to impede House procedures. He added that he believes it was the responsibility of the elected members to show up and work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.