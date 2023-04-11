AUSTIN — A bill that decriminalizes fentanyl testing strips passed in the Texas House Tuesday with bipartisan support.
House Bill 362, by state Rep. Tom Oliverson, R-Cypress, takes strips for testing fentanyl, alpha-methylfentanyl, or any other derivative of fentanyl off the “drug paraphernalia” list, making it no longer a crime to have possession of them.
It passed 143-2.
“Overdose deaths continue to skyrocket as fentanyl floods across our southern border. We need a way to combat the crisis, and decriminalizing test strips is one way to do that by giving folks the opportunity to know in advance that the medication that they have purchased contains a lethal drug that will kill them the first time they take it,” Oliverson said.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50–100 times more potent than morphine, often proving lethal with as little as 2 milligrams.
Texas has seen an 89% increase in fentanyl-related deaths between 2020 and 2021, with an estimated 1,672 deaths in 2021, compared to 883 in 2020, per state data.
It also has become the leading cause of death among Americans ages 18 to 45.
The strips are pieces of paper that detect the presence of fentanyl in several different drugs including cocaine and heroin. They are a low-cost method of helping prevent drug overdoses and reducing harm, per the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State law currently labels possession of the strips a Class C misdemeanor and the manufacture of the strips a Class A misdemeanor.
Advocates have said decriminalizing fentanyl strips is an important step in reducing the number of overdoses in Texas, but that more still needs to be done.
Paulette Soltani, director of organizing for Texas Harm Reduction Alliance, said she also favors legalizing harm reduction centers.
“There are real solutions to end the overdose crisis and we know what those solutions are,” Soltani said. “It has nothing to do with criminalization and incarceration, and everything to do with investing in our communities.”
