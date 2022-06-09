Texas house committee vows to learn truth about Uvalde shooting

AUSTIN — The Texas House investigative committee focused on the Uvalde mass shooting launched Thursday with members promising to seek the truth.
“The people of Texas deserve answers; families deserve answers,” said committee member and Former Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman. “Speaker (Dade) Phelan tasked us with finding the facts and getting the people of Texas the answers they deserve and the legislature the information it needs to make sure that this never happens again.”
The committee was formed last week under the direction of Texas Speaker of the House Phelan after a gunman opened fire in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last month, killing 19 fourth-graders and two teachers.
Since then, law enforcement has been under scrutiny for how it handled the situation — particularly after it was discovered the gunman remained in a classroom where students were alive for 77 minutes before police breached the door, as well as the mixed timelines and messages provided after.
The three-member committee has been tasked with examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting and gathering information and evidence to “help inform the House’s response” to the tragedy. Also on the committee are state Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, the chair, and state Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso.
Moody, who said the El Paso community is still reeling from the mass shooting at a Walmart in 2019 that left 23 dead and dozens more injured, urged fellow committee members and lawmakers to take the opportunity before them to make change.
“This isn't a new normal. It's an epidemic and it's an emergency,” Moody said. “No single thing is going to fix it, but what we can't accept is a do-nothing attitude. Failing to tackle these issues because they're difficult or politically uncomfortable is cowardly and morally wrong.”
Due to the quasi-judicial nature of the committee's investigation, witnesses, including law enforcement officials, will be testifying in executive session.
Burrows said the committee does not have a set timeline for releasing information or a final report, but promised to be timely in its work. He added that the committee will do everything in its power to get to the bottom of what happened in that school on May 24.
“We recognize the need to be objective and thorough,” Burrows said. “We will balance the interests of being timely because there is some need for expediency on this with also being thorough on that and we will try our best to keep the members of the public and the press apprised as we go through this.”
