AUSTIN — The Texas House voted 86-52 in favor of a budget amendment Thursday that bars the use of state funds for private school vouchers and similar programs, a blow to the school choice movement.
The amendment, by Democrat Representative Abel Herrero of Robstown, prohibits the state from allocating funding for non-public schools across the state.
“The Herrero amendment added to the budget ensures public funds are used for public schools,” Herrero said.
School choice describes programs that would allow for public education funds to follow students to the school of their choosing, including private and homeschooling options.
It is also referred to as school vouchers.
It has gained greater prominence this legislative session, with top Republican officials including Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick supporting education savings accounts, or ESAs. ESAs are voucher-like programs that would provide Texas parents with $8,000 per child to be used on educational expenses such as homeschool supplies or private school tuition.
He did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the vote.
School choice was also a top priority for the Republican Party of Texas. Its chairman, Matt Rinaldi, accused the House of voting with lobbyists and unions rather than the desires of most Texans, who, according to polls, favor school choice.
“Polls show school choice is a bipartisan issue,” Rinaldi said. “The dichotomy could not be more clear, and Texans are taking notes.”
State Rep. James Talarico, a Round Rock Democrat who is vocal on education issues, called vouchers a “scam.”
“Some politicians say vouchers will save kids from ‘failing public schools.’ But if our schools are struggling, it’s because those same politicians have demonized and drastically underfunded them for years,” he said. “They're the arsonists who want credit for putting out the fire.”
