AUSTIN — The Texas House on Thursday approved a $302.6 billion spending budget for the next two years.
The budget, referred to as House Bill 1, was passed below the state’s constitutional pay-as-you-go limit, the constitutional tax spending limit and a new consolidated general revenue limit, Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan said.
The House also approved Senate Bill 30, which includes supplemental appropriations for the state’s current budget cycle.
“From property tax relief to public education, House Bill 1 prioritizes Texans by dedicating dollars to a wide range of issues while also keeping spending in check,” Phelan said in a statement. “House Bill 1 is a spending plan that every Texas House member should be proud of.”
While lawmakers use the 140-day session to pass hundreds of laws, passing a budget is the only state constitutional requirement of the legislative session.
This session, the budget consists of about $137 billion from the state’s general revenue, with the remainder from federal funding. Lawmakers also have an unprecedented $33 billion in surplus money.
Nearly half of the state’s general revenue, $60.3 billion, was dedicated to public education. This is a $5 billion increase from last session and gives the state the majority responsibility in public education funding.
“If you vote against this budget, you are voting against the largest increase in state funding for the Foundation School Program in Texas history,” House Appropriations Committee Chair Greg Bonnen said.
The House also passed an amendment that would prohibit the use of state dollars on non-public education funding through vouchers or like programs.
This stalls the Republican-led push for school choice, which includes an emphasis on education savings accounts, or ESAs. ESAs give parents state dollars to pay for private schools or homeschooling.
The Texas Senate already has passed a bill that favors ESAs, and the House Public Education Committee is scheduled to hear an ESA bill on Tuesday.
The House also set aside $17.3 billion to address the rise in property taxes.
The House bill includes an appraisal value cap on all property at 10% year over year and buys down school district property tax rates.
The two chambers have also viewed this issue differently, with the Senate disregarding appraisal caps as ineffective and instead favoring larger exemptions.
Even so, after hours of debate, the House bill passed 136-10. It now heads to the Senate where further debate will occur.
Included in the biennial budget is:
$9.6 billion for mental health resources, including the support of inpatient client services at state hospitals, outpatient services through local mental health authorities and substance abuse treatment for incarcerated persons and veterans.
$5.3 billion for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, including an additional $177.8 million for foster care rates and $91.1 million to expand community-based care in two new regions of the state.
$4.6 billion for border security efforts, including $2.2 billion to the Texas Military Department and $1 billion to the governor’s office.
$3.5 billion to provide an ongoing cost-of-living adjustment for Texas retired teachers, contingent on other actions of the Legislature.
$3.5 billion toward funding and incentivizing research at institutions of higher education, contingent on other actions of the Legislature.
$1.6 billion for school safety grants, including assisting school districts in replacing or upgrading windows, fencing, communications and other safety measures.
$1.1 billion for funding enrollment growth and student financial aid and freezing tuition growth over a two-year period at institutions of higher education.
$629 million for the Flood Infrastructure Fund, rural water projects and other infrastructure-related matters.
