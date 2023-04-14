AUSTIN — The Texas House unanimously supported a bill Wednesday that offers death benefits for the family of Texas military members.
Last April, Texas Army National Guard Specialist Bishop Evans died after jumping into the Rio Grande to aid two immigrants. After his death, his family received no financial payment, which is often offered to other state employees who die on duty.
“Evans acted quickly and selflessly jumped into the river to save individuals. His heroic actions saved their lives from drowning, but he tragically died in the process,” said state Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco and author of the bill. “He was just 22 years old.”
House Bill 90, also known as the Bishop Evans Act, would improve worker compensation and death benefits for Texas military personnel while on active duty by offering those service members the same access as officers of other military status who are killed in the line of duty.
Specifically, HB 90 offers families of the guard member $500,000 upon their death in the line of duty.
It also extends workers compensation for the entirety of their deployment, including when they are driving to and returning from duty.
It passed in the House 146-0.
The House also passed House Resolution 1035 on Wednesday, which honors Evans for the heroic actions he took that day, Patterson said.
“Evans who served his state and his country to the highest extent and gave his life in doing so,” Patterson said.
The bill now moves to the Senate for approval.
