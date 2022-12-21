Texas grid ready ahead of coming arctic blast

AUSTIN – The Texas grid is prepared for the cold front bringing below-freezing temperatures to much of the state, state officials said during a press conference Wednesday.
A hazardous cold front will hit most of Texas beginning Thursday with temperatures dropping to the single digits in parts of Texas, weather experts predict. Cold temperatures will last until Saturday, they said.
“This is a dangerous storm coming our way,” said Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. “The temperatures will be extremely cold and the winds will be high, which will generate some very dangerous wind chills.”
In Dallas-Fort Worth, the wind chill will drop as low as -10 and in the Panhandle as low as -30, officials said.
The event will be the greatest winter test to the state’s electric grid system since Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, when an Arctic blast brought the state’s electric grid system to a near total collapse, leaving millions of Texans without water and heat for days amid freezing temperatures.
This coming storm, however, will be different, officials said.
Unlike the 2021 winter freeze, the coming Arctic blast will bring a freeze to Texas but not snow, officials said. Therefore, there is not expected to be much precipitation such as snow and freezing rain.
During Uri, precipitation caused much of the havoc by making roadways undriveable, delaying adequate response.
In addition, this blast will be shorter and Texas is expected to have sunshine throughout the daytime. During Uri, persistent cloud cover slowed snowmelt and deicing of critical infrastructure.
State leaders also pointed to several legislative and grid operation agency changes made since Uri that they say place Texas in a better position to respond. Generation plants and natural gas pipelines have been weatherized, and the state has procured additional fuel supply, said Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Pablo Vegas. ERCOT manages the power for 90% of Texas.
Vegas added that Texas will have about 85,000 megawatts of supply available to meet demand with all available resources performing as planned. He added that peak demand during this storm is predicted to be near 70,000 MW on Friday morning.
During Uri, more than 20,000 MW of dispatchable energy did not perform as expected, leading the state to implement rolling blackouts. However, Vegas and Public Utility Commission of Texas Chairman Peter Lake reiterated that the changes made over the last two years have shored up the grid operations so that it would not experience such a loss again.
“The grid is ready and reliable,” Lake said. “We expect to have sufficient generation to meet demand throughout this entire winter weather event.”
Because the coming storm is not expected to bring much precipitation, TDEM Chief Kidd said roadways in most of the state are expected to remain safe.
Even so, Kidd asks Texans to begin to prepare for the cold temperatures anyway.
Texans should make plans to protect people, pets, plants and pipes. Individuals can find more resources on how to protect themselves and their property at www.tdem.texas.gov/disasters/december-2022-winter-weather. There is also a list of warming centers available on the site.
While state officials are confident in the grid, freezing temperatures could cause branches to break and fall on power lines, knocking out local services.
They reiterated that these localized outages do not mean the grid is underperforming and people should call their local providers to get service repaired.
“Being stuck out in this dangerous cold can be life threatening, so please make plans to prepare your vehicles and your homes,” Kidd said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.